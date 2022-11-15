GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after another teen was shot Monday morning in Greenwood while waiting for a school bus.

Greenwood police responded at 7:15 a.m. to the area of Beadle Avenue after getting reports of a person being shot.

Bessie Moore, who lives near the bus stop, said she heard a gunshot and then the victim knocked on her back door.

“He was standing out there, and he told me he had been shot,” she said. “He was panicking. He acted like he was hurting really bad.”

Moore called 911, and when police arrived they found the teen, who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police later arrested the 15-year-old suspect at Greenwood High School. They are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

“It’s a senseless incident that we didn’t need to have,” Greenwood police Sgt. Jonathan Link said.

Moore said the shooting has left her feeling scared.

“They’re having a lot of shootings here when we hadn’t been having stuff like that,” she said.

Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith told 7NEWS he was shocked after hearing the news. He went to Beadle Avenue Monday afternoon.

“I wanted to see exactly where this happened because our No. 1 priority is stopping this youth and young-adult violence,” Smith said.

Smith said he and his team are working with young adults to learn more about why violence is taking place so they can find some solutions.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Smith said. “That train is going to take a minute to turn around.”

The suspect is in the custody of the state Department of Juvenile Justice.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 864-942-8407.