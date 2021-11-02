1 wounded, 1 arrested after shooting in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old man is facing several charges after another man was shot Tuesday afternoon in Laurinburg, police said.

Laurinburg police arrested Dontae Malloy of Laurinburg after the shooting, which happened about 2 p.m. in the area of McKenzie Street and Caledonia Road. He’s charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed gun and driving with a revoked license.

According to police, Taran Harris, 20, of Laurinburg was walking south on Caledonia Road with another man who hasn’t been identified. He was shot in the leg when a passenger in a silver Honda Accord going the opposite direction began firing in the direction of the two men.

Police said the man with Harris returned fire as the Honda fled west. Harris was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital and then flown to another medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Malloy was arrested about an hour after the shooting when a Laurinburg police officer saw him driving the suspect vehicle on Beta Street and pulled it over on N. Caledonia Road. Police said they expect to make more arrests as the investigation continues.

This makes at least the 11th shooting in the News13 coverage within the last week. There have been five nonfatal shootings, and six deadly ones within that time, which has led to eight deaths. There were four shootings, leading to four deaths and two additional people who were injured, on Saturday alone.

So far this year, there have been 324 shootings. Count on News13 for updates.