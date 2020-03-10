1-year-old among 4 killed in NC crash

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people, including a 1-year-old girl, were killed in a traffic collision near Scotland Neck early Tuesday, according to North Carolina State Highway
The collision occurred just after midnight on Highway 125 near Sand Pit Road, northwest of Scotland Neck, the Highway Patrol said.
A vehicle was traveling west on Highway 125 when it crossed the center line and left the roadway – hitting a ditch.
The vehicle continued to move forward and slammed into trees.
The driver, Jacques Jamal Dickens, 27, of Tarboro, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was ejected and killed.
Jamal Terrence Sherrod, 27, of Speed, was not wearing a seatbelt in the back seat. He was ejected and killed.
Shakierra Shanae’ Antanette McDowell, 25, was also in the backseat without a seat belt. She was ejected but survived the collision.
She was transported to a local hospital.
Highway Patrol said reckless
