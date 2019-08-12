1-year-old boy struck and killed by car at NC home

DALLAS, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a 1-year-old child was struck and killed by a car at a home in a suburb of Charlotte.

Dallas Rescue Squad Assistant Chief Earl Withers told WSOC-TV that the boy’s death Sunday was a “tragic accident.”

WBTV reported that the child was in a backyard of a Gaston County home with several other children and adults when someone began to move a car in the yard and ran over the boy.

The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Withers says both of the boy’s parents were at the house when their son was struck by the car.

