AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the drowning of a child.

The incident occurred Monday at Carolina Bay Nature Preserve near the Odell Week Activity Center in Aiken.

The toddler was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead at 4:56 p.m.

The Coroner’s Office said that this is an open death investigation.