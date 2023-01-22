FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they’re investigating after a one-year-old was found dead in a home Sunday morning.

(Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

At 7:17 a.m., officers said they responded to the 700 block of Blue Street in reference to an unresponsive 1-year-old.

A crew member at the scene said it happened in the area of Mount Sinai Homes.

When deputies arrived, they said they attempted to administer life-saving measures on the child inside an EMS vehicle.

EMS pronounced the child dead at the scene and took them to a hospital.

Officers said the cause of death is currently unknown. They said the incident was isolated and that there were no other children in the home.

As of 12:30 p.m., the police department said homicide detectives remain on the scene actively investigating the incident.

(Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

Fayetteville police plan to release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.