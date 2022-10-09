RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten people were displaced Sunday morning, but no one was hurt after a fire at an apartment complex, according to Raleigh police.

Firefighters were called at about 5 a.m. to the Legacy at Six Forks apartment complex on Shanda Drive, and crews reported a fire near the roof when they arrived.

(Al Currie/CBS 17)

The fire damaged six units and displaced 10 people, according to police. The American Red Cross was called to help those affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.