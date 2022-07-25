COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Several people were rescued Monday morning after a COMET bus crashed into an embankment.

According to Columbia Fire Department, crews responded to a crash involving a COMET bus at about 9 a.m. on Colonial Drive at Surrey Street.

COMET buses are part of the public transportation system in Columbia, which operates on 35 routes.

Firefighters arrived to find the bus in an embankment off the road.

The bus was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

Passengers were rescued from the vehicle by EMS. Ten people were taken to the hospital for treatment, including the driver.