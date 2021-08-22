10 Robeson County deputies graduate from crisis intervention program at community college

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Ten Robeson County sheriff’s deputies recently completed 40 hours of crisis intervention training.

The deputies took part in a graduation ceremony Friday at Robeson Community College. The graduating class also included officers from the Lumberton Police Department, the Magistrate’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

“Law Enforcement Officers are often the front-line responders to persons in crisis with a serious mental illness,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “In an effort to better prepare deputies to respond to these individuals, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office continues to send deputies and detention officers to this specialized training in hopes of having trained officers available at any scene involving a situation in which a person with a mental health breakdown or crisis is confronted.”

The sheriff’s office said more deputies and detention officers are scheduled to attend another session at the college later this year. Communities across the United States have developed crisis intervention teams that have proved useful for law enforcement agencies and other first responders, the sheriff’s office said.