10 tallest points in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — How high can you go?
In South Carolina, not very far.
In fact, you’d have to summit South Carolina’s tallest mountain almost six times in order to reach the height of Denali, the tallest peak in the U.S., which stretches to more than 20,300 feet above sea level.
The lowest points in South Carolina — not surprisingly — are along the coast at sea level. Horry County’s highest elevation is at about 120 feet above sea level.
About half of South Carolina sits less than 350 feet above sea level.
Here are the 10 tallest mountains in South Carolina:
10. Laurel Fork Mountain
Elevation: 2,559 feet
County: Pickens
9. Big Stakey Mountain
Elevation: 2,592 feet
County: Oconee
8. Walnut Mountain
Elevation: 2,736 feet
County: Greenville
7. Rich Mountain
Elevation: 3,025 feet
County: Oconee
6. Table Rock
Elevation: 3,127 feet
County: Pickens
5. Hogback Mountain
Elevation: 3,209 feet
County: Greenville
4. Fork Mountain
Elevation: 3,255 feet
County: Oconee
3. Coldbranch Mountain
Elevation: 3,333 feet
County: Greenville
2. Pinnacle Mountain
Elevation: 3,415 feet
County: Pickens
- Sassafras Mountain
Elevation: 3,563 feet
County: Pickens