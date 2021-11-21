10-year-old hit by gunshot while sleeping at home in North Caorlina

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A sleeping 10-year-old was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after being hit by a gunshot in Burlington, North Carolina, according to police.

Police said the child was asleep at home on the 1100 block of Shaw Street when the home was hit by several gunshots. The child’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The child arrived at the hospital about 4:30 a.m. Police are continuing to investigate, and there has been no information released about a potential suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call the Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or use the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.