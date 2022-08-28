CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A 10-year-old child was hurt Saturday evening in a shooting in downtown Charleston, police said.

It happened at about 6:55 p.m. in the area of Jackson and Hanover streets where officers received multiple calls about a shooting.

“Responding officers located the victim and rendered emergency medical aid on [the] scene before the juvenile was transported by ambulance to the hospital for care,” Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen, a Charleston police spokeswoman said.

The child was in serious but stable condition. No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston police.