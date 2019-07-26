10-year-old injured in shooting in SC, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCBD/WBTW) — An early morning shooting has left a 10-year-old injured in North Charleston.

Investigators said shots were fired in the parking lot of Appian Way Apartments on Patriot Boulevard around 12:16 Friday morning. North Charleston police told WBTW’s sister station News 2 bullets hit several apartments.

News2 was also told a projectile went through a wall, injuring a ten-year-old girl. Medics took the girl to MUSC to be treated.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office detained two people in the parking lot. It is not clear if they were involved in the shooting.

