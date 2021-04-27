10-year-old killed in crash on I-95 in Robeson County; mother charged

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 10-year-old was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Robeson County and the mother was charged, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 1:21 a.m. on I-95 near mile-marker 28, troopers said. A 1999 Honda Accord was traveling in the left lane of I-95 north and ran off the left side of the road and hit a tractor-trailer heading south.

The tractor-trailer then turned on its side after running off the right side of the road, according to troopers. The Honda split into several pieces. The child died on scene.

Quinnelli Shanice McKoy was driving the Honda and was charged with driving while impaired and driving with a suspended license, according to troopers.

McKoy and the truck driver were both taken to the hospital for injuries. The truck driver’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, troopers said.