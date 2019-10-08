10-year-old SC girl shot to death by 11-year-old boy, police say

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) – The investigation continues into the death of a 10-year-old in Hanahan.

Saturday night, the Hanahan Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at a home located at the 58- block of Robinson Street.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a 10-year-old dead inside the home.

The State Law Enforcement Division, the Hanahan Police Department, the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office, and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are all assisting in this investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for October 9.

According to the Associated Press, authorities say Lucas was shot inside the home by an 11-year-old boy. The relationship between the two children wasn’t disclosed.

An investigation is ongoing.

