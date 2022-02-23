NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WNCN) – It took about 100 firefighters from nearly two dozen departments more than six hours to get a large outdoor fire under control in Johnston County Tuesday, officials said.

The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. at West Farms Wood Products at 683 Barefoot Road, which is north of Newton Grove, according to the Johnston County Fire Marshal’s Office.

As of 6 p.m., several large piles of wood were still on fire and a large plume of smoke could be seen more miles.

“Fire department access is difficult due to the terrain and the number of units on scene. Multiple water points have been established,” fire officials said.

The North Carolina Forestry Service was assisting 22 fire stations from the area. About 35 firetrucks were at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Just before 7 p.m., officials said the fire was under control.

The N.C. Forestry Service also provided a helicopter, dropping water on the fire for over two hours.

The American Red Cross also responded to help firefighters as efforts continued over several hours.

Firefighting is expected to continue until Wednesday morning.