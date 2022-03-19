WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police found more than 100 shell casings in the road near where a 24-year-old man was shot in the abdomen Friday night, Winston-Salem police said.

Police found Alfredo Albor Rivera after responding about 8:30 p.m. to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Green Oaks Court in Winston-Salem. Several parked and unoccupied vehicles were also hit by gunfire.

Police said Rivera was on Green Oaks Court visiting a friend when he was hit by gunfire in the parking lot. He was not able to give police any information on the shooter and his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

The shooting is being investigated by the Winston-Salem Police Gun Crime Reduction Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or in Spanish at 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.