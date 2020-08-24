$100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Dillon

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Check your tickets. Someone who bought a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket in Dillon is $100,000 richer.

The ticket was sold at the 24 Hour Spot at Highway 301 South on Saturday. It matched all five numbers drawn for a prize of $100,000.

Had the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize would have multiplied to $500,000.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Saturday, August 22

3 – 19 – 22 – 30 – 31 Power-Up: 5

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

More than 5,500 ticket holders will win prizes from $1 up to $100,000 in Saturday evening’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing. More than 3,900 of these spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by five when claimed. The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.