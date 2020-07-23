100k mobile hotspots to be distributed to households in SC to help with e-learning

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At least 100,000 mobile hot spots and monthly internet service will be distributed to households throughout the state to help with online learning.

The South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff, the South Carolina Department of Education and the Commission on Higher Education are connecting with school districts and higher education institutions across the state to help distribute the hotspots.

Paperwork will be sent out to districts before July 27 with a deadline for orders of Aug. 5. Priority for hotspots will be given to counties with school districts that have a poverty rate of 86% or higher, as determined by the South Carolina Department of Education.

Each hotspot will have Children’s Internet Protection Act-compliant security measures installed that will also allow the schools to block and unblock certain websites.

In places where wireless service isn’t available or strong enough, wired internet access may be available.

The school districts will be responsible for distributing the hotspots.

More information can be found on the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff website.