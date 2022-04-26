NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston’s mayor on Tuesday announced a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in Monday night’s shooting near a youth baseball game.

Video revealed children, around 8 years old, ducking and running for cover at Pepperhill Park amid a barrage of gunfire. North Charleston Police said dozens of shots were fired during a fight between two groups of people.

Mayor Keith Summey said city leaders are asking for information from anyone who might have credible information that can lead to an arrest of those “harming the quality of life of people in the neighborhood,” but more importantly, he said, the children who were playing a baseball game.

The reward will not be given for a conviction, but an arrest of the individuals involved in the shooting at the ball field’s parking lot.

“We hope the $10,000 encourages people to come forward and give us the information,” Summey said. “We’re not asking them to help us get a conviction. We’re asking to get these people arrested and in custody and charged and awaiting trial.”

Police will increase their presence at baseball games. So far, no arrests have been made.

Note: The video of the shooting was provided by Blake Ferguson