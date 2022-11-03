CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Eleven people were hospitalized Wednesday and many others were evaluated after a carbon monoxide leak in Charlotte’s Dilworth neighborhood Wednesday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Fire officials said a total of 27 people were treated for exposure after emergency officials responded to the 1300 block of East Boulevard and evacuated the building.

Just arrived on scene in the 1300 block or East Boulevard where @charlottefire have evacuated multiples businesses and apartment units due to carbon monoxide levels. One individual told me this started about an hour ago. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/YnKhnVzgyC — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) November 2, 2022

Firefighters determined that the gas came from a piece of equipment used for renovations that had been left on. Officials said firefighters aired out condos, restaurants and stores to find the leak.

Families were allowed back inside their homes by about 9 p.m.