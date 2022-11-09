RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly two dozen people were displaced after a fire Wednesday morning at a Raleigh apartment complex, including one who was taken to the hospital after jumping out of a third-floor window to escape from the burning building, police said.

More than three dozen firefighters responded at 9:37 a.m. to the Pines of Ashton Apartments on Calumet Drive near Holston Lane.

Three apartments were damaged by the fire, leaving 12 adults and 10 children displaced, officials said. It took firefighters about 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

(Al Currie/CBS 17)

After the fire, the management of the apartments said it would open up other apartments to give the displaced residents somewhere to stay. The American Red Cross also provided assistance to residents.

An investigation is continuing. Check back later for updates.