GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people.

School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but “no major injuries.”

Five 14-year-olds, three 16-year-olds, and four 17-year-olds are being charged with aggravated assault “due to the quantity of the assailants versus the two victims.”

News 2 has requested the full report from GCSO.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.