RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Six young people were hurt Friday night in a shooting after a fight at a nightclub in Raleigh.

Two boys and four girls between the ages of 12 and 17 were hurt and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Only one of the victims suffered serious injuries.

The fight happened before 11 p.m. and led to gunshots being fired inside Club Dreams on Paula Street, according to police. More gunshots were fired as the fight continued outside the nightclub, which was hosting a large private party at the time, police said.

Police have not determined whether the victims were shot inside or outside the club.

Raleigh police said they are searching for a suspect and that it appears that only one gun was used in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 919-996-3855.