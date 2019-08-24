12-year-old boy shot at Georgia elementary school

Breaking News Alert
CONYERS, GA (AP) — A 12-year-old boy has been wounded in a shooting at an elementary school in Georgia and another child is in custody.

Rockdale County sheriff’s deputies say deputies responded Friday to Peeks Chapel Elementary School in Conyers at about 6:35 p.m. and found the boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital. His condition was not presently known.

Deputies say a boy was taken into custody and has been charged in connection with the shooting. The exact charges and details about the shooting have not been released.

Neither child’s name has been released because of their age.

According to sheriff’s office, the incident remains under investigation.

