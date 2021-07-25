12-year-old bystander killed in drive-by shooting in North Carolina

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A 12-year-old child was killed in a drive-by shooting on Saturday in Union County, North Carolina, police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting about 8 p.m. Saturday on Icemorlee Drive in Monroe. That’s where they found a 12-year-old child suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was later pronounced dead at Atrium Union hospital.

An initial investigation revealed that the child was sitting at a picnic table with friends when someone inside a vehicle fired shots in the direction of the children and then fled. Multiple shell casings were found.

Police say the child was an innocent bystander, and there were no other victims. They are looking for a possible black Ford Freestyle SUV.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-282-4700.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the victim and we need the community to help identify and hold the shooter accountable for what they have done,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard. “Someone knows who did this. This was an innocent child and we need people to be brave and step up so we can catch those responsible for this senseless act of violence”