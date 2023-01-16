WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 12-year-old has died after she and another victim were shot Sunday in Winston-Salem.

This shooting on Southdale Avenue was only one of the multiple shootings within Winston-Salem city limits over the weekend. Four of the victims in these shootings were underage, with a 3-month-old baby almost caught in the crossfire.

Friday

Three men were shot while walking Friday on Ladeara Crest Lane, with one of the victims listed as in critical condition after being shot multiple times. Police are looking for an “unknown white vehicle.”

Saturday

Just after 4 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Waughtown Street and Norton Street, where they found a juvenile victim inside a vehicle. Investigators said that the shooting happened on Tara Court and they drove away from that location to call the police.

At about 3:30 p.m., Winston-Salem police responded to simultaneous shooting calls on Rich Avenue and Mount Zion Place.

On Rich Avenue, a 55-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the back. Police said she had been shot by someone driving by while standing on the sidewalk. The suspect then drove around the corner to Mount Zion Place, where an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg.

The vehicle used in the shootings was found abandoned.

Both victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sunday

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 3 p.m. on Southdale Avenue. There was evidence at the scene of gunfire but no one was at the scene. A short while later, a 12-year-old girl was brought into an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 24-year-old man was also brought to the hospital after the same shooting. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Eight hours later, at about 11:30 p.m., police responded to Gholson Street regarding a shooting and found a 15-year-old victim inside a nearby home who told police they had been shot while walking down the street. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

While canvassing Gholson Street, officers found that another home had also been shot into. The residents of the home were not hurt.

Monday

Just over an hour after the Gholson Street shooting before 1 a.m., police got a report of a shooting and car crash on Thomasville Road.

Police said that the victims inside a car told them that they were driving in the area and attempted to pass a car stopped on Thomasville Road when their vehicle was shot into. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a home.

A 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old in the car had been shot. A 3-month-old baby and a 22-year-old man were not hit by gunfire and were unharmed. No one inside the house was hurt.

Just after 7 a.m., a man was dropped off at an area emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds and life-threatening injuries. Police did not know where the shooting happened.