ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Several vehicles were involved in a crash that sent over a dozen people to the hospital in Rockingham County.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, on Thursday just before 8 p.m., a church van driving north on US 29 at Wolf Island Road and Narrow Gauge Road in Reidsville failed to yield when turning left into a parking lot and hit a work van.

A total of five vehicles were involved in the crash.

Thirteen people were transported to the hospital, with seven juveniles ranging from six months old to 11 years old among those transported. No one had life-threatening injuries.

Thirteen agencies assisted with the incident between police, fire and EMS.

The driver of the van was charged with no operator’s license, failure to yield and a child restraint violation.