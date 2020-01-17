13-year-old charged after having handgun, 2 loaded magazines on SC school property

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – A 13-year-old student at Haut Gap Middle School on Johns Island has been charged with a handgun and two loaded magazines on school property.

According to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department, the school’s vice-principal and a science teacher located a firearm inside the student’s locker on Wednesday.

It happened after the science teacher was given a handwritten note by another student who advised that the 13-year-old “said he was going to shoot us” and that “he has a gun and some bullets in his book bag,” the report stated.

The student’s locker was searched and a Taurus handgun with two magazines- one filled with eight rounds and another filled with six rounds-and two loose 9mm rounds were located inside his book bag.

The report states that the firearm was not loaded and did not have a round inside the chamber at the time.

The offending student told officers that he did not have any other weapons and that he took the gun from his cousin’s room because he wanted to show his friends.

A check of the gun’s serial number indicated that it had not been reported stolen.

The student was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice where he was booked and charged.

Charleston County School District Director of Communications and Technology, Andy Pruitt, addressed the issue in a statement to News 2:

We are thankful our students and staff members at Haut Gap Middle School followed through on the request we make that if you see something, say something. Once our staff was notified of the concern that a student might be in possession of a firearm, the police and school administrators were immediately notified, and the weapon was confiscated from a locker without incident. An investigation has determined there is no ongoing threat to the school community. This is a very serious violation of our disciplinary code and we are handling appropriate student discipline per district protocol.

