13-year-old electrocuted by power line in SC

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:

credit: WSPA

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager has died after he was electrocuted by a power line at his friend’s home in Anderson County.

The coroner identified the victim as Brayden Williford, 13, of Anderson.

Williford and several others were playing Sunday evening outside a friend’s home on Samuel Camp Road when Williford apparently struck a power line with a metal pole, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies and emergency responders performed CPR on the boy at the scene.

Williford was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead later Sunday night.

The coroner said Williford suffered cardiac arrest as a result of contact with the power line. His death has been ruled an accident due to electrocution.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: