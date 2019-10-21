13-year-old electrocuted by power line in SC

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager has died after he was electrocuted by a power line at his friend’s home in Anderson County.

The coroner identified the victim as Brayden Williford, 13, of Anderson.

Williford and several others were playing Sunday evening outside a friend’s home on Samuel Camp Road when Williford apparently struck a power line with a metal pole, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies and emergency responders performed CPR on the boy at the scene.

Williford was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead later Sunday night.

The coroner said Williford suffered cardiac arrest as a result of contact with the power line. His death has been ruled an accident due to electrocution.

LATEST HEADLINES: