DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 13-year-old girl allegedly abducted from Dallas, Texas, was found in a locked shed in North Carolina over the weekend, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho is accused of kidnapping the girl and taking her to North Carolina, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held on a $1.25 million bond.

The Texas FBI called Davidson County deputies at about 6 p.m. Friday about the missing 13-year-old.

The sheriff’s office said messages exchanged between Camacho and the girl on a chat app were consistent with grooming and enticement, and that he had taken her from her home in Dallas. “Camera activity” showed Camacho in Dallas near her home.

Warrants allege that Camacho “took indecent liberties” with the girl and that she was kept where he was staying “with the intent that the 13-year-old female be held in sexual servitude.”

The girl was found in a shed that was locked from the outside, according to detectives. The property owner said Camacho was a friend of her son’s and that she was letting him live in the shed.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons described finding the victim as “just the tip of the iceberg,” believing there was more to uncover. “I thank God we were able to find this young girl.”

Camacho is charged with felony abduction of a child; felonious restraint; one count of indecent liberties with a child; two counts of statutory rape; two counts of statutory sex offense; and felony human trafficking.

Simmons said more charges are pending and that some details cannot be released.

The girl was treated and taken back to Texas.

“Parents have got to wise up,” the sheriff said during a news conference, referring to the chat platforms on which the teen allegedly met the suspect.

A 14-year-old girl in Denton, Texas, was abducted in a similar situation in 2021 and later found in Arkansas, the sheriff said.