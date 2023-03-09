GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 13-year-old may be connected to a shooting that left 14-year-old Tron Junior Davis dead, according to Greensboro police.

At 5:06 p.m. on Feb. 5, officers came to the 2600 block of North Church Street, the New Irving Heights apartment complex, in response to a reported aggravated assault. At the scene, police found the teenager, later identified by family as Davis, suffering from a gunshot wound. Davis was taken to a local hospital and later died of his injuries.

On March 9, police revealed that a 13-year-old, whose name was not publicly released, was a person of interest. The department reportedly delivered a juvenile petition to Juvenile Court Services.

Davis was an eighth-grader and football player at Swann Middle School, according to his family. Davis’ mother said she was too emotional to do an interview but did share what kind of person her son was.

Tron Junior Davis (photo submitted by family)

She described Davis as a funny kid who always had a big smile on his face. His mom called him a big, lovable teddy bear who loved fashion and music. She said he always protected his family and was taken too soon.

She said her heart is broken, and she can’t stop crying. She doesn’t live at the complex where the shooting happened but said it was a regular hang-out spot for her son and his friends.

While Greensboro police haven’t released the names of any suspects, Davis’ mom believes she knows who is behind this. She believes her son’s friends were behind the shooting. She’s urging other parents to be more aware of what their kids are doing and asking kids to put down the guns.