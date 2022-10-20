The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Fourteen people have been arrested after deputies busted an organized theft ring and recovered 4,000 stolen items, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

The stolen items with an estimated value of more than $150,000 were recovered from Denny’s Jewelry & Pawn store on Hendersonville Road in Ardan, deputies said. Two of the store’s owners and two employees were among those arrested and charged.

Most of the items had been stolen from Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target and Sportman’s Warehouse stories in Buncombe County, deputies said. Loss prevention specialists from those stores were able to identify the items. Most of the items were unopened and still in their original packaging.

The following 14 people were arrested and charged:

Corrie Anita Avery

Alyssia Nichole Lindsey

Harvey Douglas Bowman II

Kenneth Eugene Gates

Tammy Sue Gates

Robert Dennis Lewis Sr.

Robert Dennis Lewis Jr.

Amy Marie Brown

Samantha Beth Johnson

Jason Joseph Suburger

Ricky Scott Mills

Kelce Phillip Lytle III

Gabriel Thomas Lockridge

Dustin Michael Zaleznack

Robert Lewis Sr. and Robert Lewis Jr. are owners of Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn. Kenneth Gates and Tammy Gates are employees of the store.

This case remains under active investigation by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.