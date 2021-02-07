14 arrested after six-month narcotics investigation in Berkeley County, BCSO says

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – More than a dozen people were arrested this week following a six-month narcotics investigation in Berkeley County.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force arrested 14 individuals as part of an undercover narcotic investigation, the department announced on Wednesday.

According to the agency, the investigation began after receiving multiple complaints about suspicious activity around DeWitt Road in the Macedonia community.

During the course of the investigation, deputies and detectives were able to seize approximately 265 grams of Methamphetamine, 30 grams of Fentanyl, 15 grams of Heroin, multiple handguns that were illegally sold to convicted felons and stolen property valued more than $4,000.

BCSO said detectives gained tips from the community to breach a network of thieves and drug dealers that have plagued the Macedonia community for years.

Deputies made arrests for the following people:

1. Charles “Billy” Litchfield: Distribution of Methamphetamine (x14), Trafficking Methamphetamine (x4), Property Crime Greater than $2,000 (Enhanced) (x2), Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime (x3), Sale of a gun to a Convicted Felon (x5) and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

2. Justin Litchfield: Distribution of Fentanyl (x5), Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Heroin

3. Cecil “Bubba” Floyd: Distribution of Fentanyl (x2), Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Possession of Stolen Goods more than $2,000

4. Bobby “Pockets” Brinson: Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd Degree

5. Destry Sweatman: Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Trafficking in Fentanyl

6. Joshua Jacobs: Trafficking in Fentanyl

7. Amanda Fletcher: Trafficking in Fentanyl

8. Sandi Thompson: Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

9. Missy Lee Litchfield: Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

10. Christine Potter: Possession of Marijuana

11. Krista Leigh Dunn: Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child and Distribution of Heroin

12. Jamie Potter: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of Stolen Goods Greater than $2,000 and Possession of Marijuana

13. Brandon Litchfield: Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

14. Thomas Kelly: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for the remaining individuals who are wanted on the following charges related to this investigation:

1. Catherine Powers Owens: Distribution of Methamphetamine

2. John Tracey Headden: Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

3. Kenneth Blake Poole: Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child and Distribution of Heroin

“This investigation has taken some time to make sure detectives investigated thoroughly,” Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “Citizens of the Macedonia community came forward to express concerns about habitual suspicious activity. The result of this investigation is the conclusion of patience and support from the community.”

The BCSO Narcotics Task Force is comprised of detectives of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Goose Creek Police Department, Hanahan Police Department and the Moncks Corner Police Department.

LATEST HEADLINES: