BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A joint investigation of child sex crimes in Beaufort County has identified 14 suspects, including four people who authorities said traveled to the area with the intention of having sex with teenage boys.

Beaufort police and the county sheriff’s office discussed the case Saturday morning at a news conference revealing the results of the March investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to Beaufort police, members of the task force communicated with adults online who believed they were communicating with children. Four individuals traveled to Beaufort with the intention “to have sex with who they believed to be were 13 and 14-year-olds,” Chief Dale McDorman. One of the suspects traveled from Florida to meet with a child.

During the investigation, the task force identified 14 suspects who either attempted to engage in sexual activity, provided sexually explicit materials, or continued conversations with minors. Five of the suspects, including three from Beaufort County, have been arrested and face varying charges.

“It’s just a shame that we have these types of individuals that are roaming the communities of Beaufort County,” Sheriff P.J. Tanner said.

