GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday morning for hitting another student from behind with a chair in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at 8:45 a.m. inside of a classroom at Blue Ridge High School.

The incident was filmed on video inside of a classroom at the high school.

In the video, a boy student was sitting down at a desk. A girl student and the boy student were talking. The girl student says something to the boy student and then walks toward another desk.

The girl student pauses, picks up a red chair and hits the boy student in the back of the head.

The boy student gets up says something to the girl student and walks away.

Greenville County School District officials said school administration alerted law enforcement and handled the incident in accordance with the district’s behavior code.

The identity of the girl has not been released because of her age.