CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 17-year-old who was shot and killed Tuesday in North Charlotte has been identified and a juvenile suspect has been taken into custody.

Investigators say the victim is William Avery III. Investigators took a 14-year-old juvenile into custody on Thursday for his involvement in Avery’s murder.

According to CMPD, investigators were called out to the 2300 block of Olando Street in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon. Avery was located nearby on the 900 block of Franklin Avenue and had several gunshot wounds.

MEDIC transported Avery with life-threatening injuries to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center where he died.

The 14-year-old suspect was served with a secure custody order for first-degree murder and transported to a juvenile correctional facility in Cabarrus County. CMPD says Avery’s family has been notified of the arrest.