ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning in Belton.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired just after 2:30 a.m. on Willingham Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located the teen. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the teen as Elijah Delbert Allen Sergent, of Belton.

Investigators said Sergent was inside a residence when hit by a bullet from outside of the residence.

Sergent’s death was ruled a homicide and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The shooting is being investigated by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.