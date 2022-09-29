LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 14-year-old Buford High School student was hit and killed Wednesday evening by a Freightliner truck, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

It happened at about 4:15 p.m. along Highway 9 and Potter Road, approximately two miles east of Lancaster.

Authorities said the 2005 Freightliner truck tractor was traveling east along Highway 9 when it hit the girl while she was crossing the road. Her name is not being released by the coroner’s office.

An autopsy will be conducted later this week. The SCHP and Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are handling the investigation. No further details are available at this time.