1,400+ doses of COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina will expire Saturday

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 1,400 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina will expire Saturday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

DHEC said 1,416 doses of the Pfizer vaccine it currently has on hand will expire Saturday. DHEC couldn’t say how many vaccines at non-DHEC clinics will expire, as providers don’t always update their counts. DHEC also has 17,550 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that will expire at the end of August if they’re not used by then.

DHEC said it also has Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines that will expire over the next few months, but those amounts are smaller.

Doctors said the demand for the vaccine going down over the past several months is leaving a lot of doses unused.

“A lot of work went into the vaccine and went into getting it pushed out, and there’s a lot of countries in the world that are still waiting for the vaccine and could desperately use what we’ve got here,” said Dr. Brian Blank, owner of Ember Modern Medicine.

DHEC said it can send unused, unexpired vaccine to other states in coordination with the CDC, but can’t send any to other countries.

Doses on hand with DHEC that will expire:

Pfizer

1,416 expiring 7/31/21

17,550 expiring 8/31/21

2,790 expiring 9/30/21

Moderna

720 expiring 9/19/21

800 expiring 10/22/21

Johnson & Johnson

25 expiring 8/5/21

800 expiring 9/6/21

2,300 expiring 9/15/21

According to DHEC, 44.5% of South Carolina residents are fully vaccinated.

Editor’s note: The numbers provided by DHEC are accurate as of 4:00 p.m. Friday, July 30. Any shots given before the expiration dates will change the numbers.