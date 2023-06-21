COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Grand Strand residents will once again have a front-row view of a July 4th flyover featuring U.S. military aircraft and vintage planes.

The 14th annual Salute from the Shore will feature F-16s from Shaw Air Force Base, a C-17 from Joint Base Charleston and two privately owned planes, a Nanchag CJ-6s and a Focke Wulf FWP-149, the nonprofit group said.

The flight path will include the entire South Carolina coastline, starting at 11 a.m. in Murrells Inlet when the two civilian planes make their way down the coast to Folly Beach. Then, at 1 p.m., the F-16s and the C-17 will fly along the coastline from Cherry Grove to Beaufort County.

“This fast-moving showcase of freedom offers beachgoers a chance to gather together to salute those in the Armed Forces who are currently serving or have served our country,” Salute from the Shore said in a news release. “Everyone is invited to celebrate this patriotic occasion to honor the United States Military during this free military flyover. Beachgoers are encouraged to wear red, white and blue, wave American flags and salute the aircraft as they fly by.”

More information about Salute from the Shore is available on the organization’s website and social media accounts.