CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A search of four properties led to the arrests of three suspects and the seizure of 15.5 pounds of drugs on Wednesday in Cumberland County, deputies said.

Along with drugs, Narcotic and Organized Crime Agents seized $33,193 in cash and at least two firearms at three Fayetteville locations and one in Clayton.

In a Thursday news release, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office identified each of the suspects — two of Fayetteville and one of Pinebluff in Moore County.

Carter Demetrius Sharpe, 33, of Fayetteville was given a $75,000 secured bond and was arrested on the charges of :

2 counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

2 counts of conspire to traffic marijuana

2 counts of maintaining a dwelling

Monica Ingram, 34, of Fayetteville was given an $11,000 secured bond and was arrested on the charges of:

Possession with intent to sell, deliver schedule VI controlled substance

Felony possession of schedule I controlled substance

Manufacture schedule VI controlled substance

Maintaining a dwelling

Markeith Shacol Rushing, 28, of Pinebluff was given a $50,000 secured bond and was arrested on the charges of:

Possession with intent to sell, deliver schedule VI controlled substance

Maintaining a dwelling

The three suspects were booked at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis W. Wright shared his appreciation for the contributing agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations, the North Carolina Department of Revenue, Clayton Police Department and Cumberland County Animal Services.

From left: Carter Sharpe, Monica Ingram and Markeith Rushing. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office photos.

“The collaboration of these agencies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office ensured the success and safety of this operation,” the Thursday press release said.

If you have information about this investigation, please call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at (910)677-5525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.