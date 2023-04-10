CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Fifteen people were taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a crash involving a CATS bus in north Charlotte, according to Medic.

The incident occurred near Oaklawn Ave. and Statesville Ave. just north of Uptown, not far from Camp North End. The bus involved was bus No. 2144, which operated on Route 21.

Those taken to the hospital had minor injuries, Medic said.

No information about the crash was immediately available.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.