15-year-old charged in deadly shooting at North Carolina strip mall

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators have charged a 15-year-old boy in last month’s shooting death of a 46-year-old man at a Charlotte, North Carolina, strip mall.

According to Charlotte Mecklenburg police, detectives arrested the teen on Monday without incident and charged him with first-degree murder in the death of Richard Marshall Jr.

Officers responded about 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 14. to to the 3500 block of S. Tryon St. and Clanton Road where Marshall was pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say officers are still investigating the incident as a homicide, the city’s 90th of the year. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or to go to charlottecrimestoppers.com.