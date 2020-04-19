15-year-old charged with attempted murder after woman found shot in SC hotel: Police

Breaking News Alert
CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A 15-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after police say a woman was found with a gunshot wound.

On Sunday at about 4:45 a.m., Clemson City Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Comfort Inn on Tiger Blvd. in Clemson.

Police say officers arrived to find a female with a gunshot wound in a room where she was staying with the suspect.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment, and her condition is unknown at this time.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested without incident, police say. Their identity cannot be released.

The suspect is being charged with attempted murder.

