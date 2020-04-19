15-year-old charged with attempted murder after woman found shot in SC hotel: Police

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A 15-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after police say a woman was found with a gunshot wound.
On Sunday at about 4:45 a.m., Clemson City Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Comfort Inn on Tiger Blvd. in Clemson.
Police say officers arrived to find a female with a gunshot wound in a room where she was staying with the suspect.
She was transported to the hospital for treatment, and her condition is unknown at this time.
The 15-year-old suspect was arrested without incident, police say. Their identity cannot be released.
The suspect is being charged with attempted murder.
