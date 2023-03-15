ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are continuing to investigate after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday night, the latest in a string of deaths involving teens in the city.

Three teens have been shot and killed in Rocky Mount in the past six weeks. Police are not releasing the name of the latest victim out of respect for the family’s wishes.

“The gun went off like ‘putputput,'” said John Martin, who lives a couple of houses away from the scene.

Photos show the scene of a Rocky Mount shooting that killed a 15-year-old. (Hayley Fixler/CBS 17)

CBS17 crews counted 16 bullet holes that pierced the windows and doors at the home on Tarboro Street. Shattered glass remained on the front steps, a few feet away from where police found the 15-year-old just before 11 p.m. Monday.

Rocky Mount Police Capt. Westly Seabreeze said officers were in the area when they heard gunfire and were officially alerted by ShotSpotter, a gunshot detector system used by the city.

Martin said he wasn’t surprised or startled by the noise and told CBS17 that crime runs rampant on the roads near his home.

“Guns go off around here all of the time,” he said.

Seabreeze said while officers were investigating, they found guns and drugs inside the house where the teen was found.

“A felony amount of marijuana,” he said. “Eight firearms were also located inside of the residence. Three of these firearms were reported stolen. Two reported from Rocky Mount and one was reported from Alabama.”

Martin is concerned with the future of the next generation.

“The way kids grow old and go out into the world and see things… even with video games and stuff like that makes them get into [violence],” he said.

Police would not tell CBS17 if the boy lived at the home or whether they have any suspects or motives in mind.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rocky Mount police or Crime Stoppers.