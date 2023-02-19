GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A 15-year-old boy was shot Friday night in a case Goldsboro police are calling a first-degree murder attempt.

The incident was reported just before 8:25 p.m. as “several alerts from the ShotSpotter system” in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

Before police arrived, a 911 caller reported that a male was shot near the Lincoln Homes neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old suffering from one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to UNC Health Wayne for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“Investigators and crime scene specialists responded and assumed control of the investigation,’ the news release said.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255. Callers will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors and up to $1,000 for felony arrests.