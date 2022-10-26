Law enforcement make arrest in Spartanburg Co., S.C. (From: SC Dept. of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Across the entire state, 151 people were arrested after “Operation SC Sweep,” a week-long statewide effort to take people into custody who have violated the terms of their parole or probation.

All 151 people were arrested during the week of Oct. 17 – 22.

Law enforcement approach apartment in Laurens Co., S.C. (From: SC Dept. of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services)

Of those, 63 were arrested in the Upstate region, including 20 in Laurens County, 16 in Spartanburg County, 10 in Greenville County, eight in Pickens County, four in Abbeville County, two in Oconee County and one each in Anderson County, Cherokee County and Greenwood County.

The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services made the arrests along with officers from federal, state, county and local law enforcement agencies.

According to the PPP, each person had warrants for violating the conditions of their supervision.

“It is important that we rehabilitate offenders under our supervision to become productive citizens and hold accountable offenders that refuse to comply with the conditions established by the Courts and Parole Board,” said PPP director Jerry Adger.