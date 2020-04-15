16-year-old charged in shooting in Robeson Co.

MAXTON, N,C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old was charged in a shooting death in Robeson County Tuesday night.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said a 30-year-old, Jimmy Scott Locklear, of Rowland, was shot in the 11400 block of Hwy 130 W., and was taken away in a private vehicle but died before getting to the hospital.

The identity of the 16-year-old will not be released due to being a juvenile, deputies said.

The juvenile was taken into custody at Cumberland Regional Detention Center in Fayetteville, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

