16-year-old football standout killed in shooting outside NC Cook Out

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Family and friends are coming together to grieve the loss of Jaheim Currie, 16.

Currie, a junior at Clinton City High School, was killed outside a Cook Out in Dunn Friday night.

“He was just an innocent bystander, trying to help other people,” Kenneth McLean, his uncle said.

McLean said his nephew was special.

“He was somebody who would always try to help you out. Always someone you could lean on to talk to,” he explained.

Currie was also a linebacker on the football team.

“He always wanted to play football and I think that was his passion because he was the star on the team,” he said.

His team, the Dark Horse, went on Facebook asking people to “pray for his family and our players, our coaches, our school, our community.”

His family said Currie was at the Cook Out with friends when a fight broke out. It started inside and spilled out into the parking lot.

Jaheim Currie in a photo from his family.

Jaheim Currie in a photo from his family.

Jaheim Currie in a photo from his family.

Jaheim Currie in a photo from his family.

“He was trying to get everyone to run and he was trying to get everybody to safety and that’s when he got struck,” McLean said.

Dunn police have since arrested two people. Christopher McNeill, 22, is charged with murder. A second person, a 17-year-old is also facing a murder charge. That person isn’t being identified because of their age.

“His memory will always be with us. It’s just you know he’s going to have to be in our hearts and our minds. The only thing we have left is memories,” McLean said.

Dunn police said the investigation in the shooting is continuing.

Currie will be laid to rest Saturday.

LATEST HEADLINES: